As of 1:40 p.m. on November 20, utility workers had managed to stabilize the situation in Kyiv following a massive overnight attack and restore power to Kyiv residents. At the same time, hourly power outage schedules remain in effect in the capital, according to DTEK.

Residents of the capital can check the times of power outages via a chatbot, on the website, or in the “Kyiv Digital” app.

The current schedules are also available on the YASNO website and in the YASNO Mobile app.

Source: DTEK

Earlier in Kyiv, trolleybuses were halted in three districts due to power outages.

Meanwhile, in Kryvyi Rih, heat supply has been fully restored and power has been turned back on.

Odesa and the surrounding region also lost power due to a Russian attack.

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