In Kyiv today, November 20, traffic has been temporarily restricted on the Podil Bridge in the direction from the right bank to the left bank, as well as on one of the streets in the Podil district.

The restrictions were imposed following this morning’s Russian attack on the capital.

According to law enforcement officials, traffic is temporarily blocked in the following areas:

Podil Bridge—in the direction from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro;

Novokostyantynivska Street—from the intersection with Vikentiy Khvoyka Street to the intersection with Korabelna Street.

Traffic on other bridges in the capital is proceeding in accordance with previously imposed restrictions. Police are urging drivers to take these changes into account when planning their routes.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 20, Russian forces carried out a ballistic attack on Kyiv, resulting in damage to three bridges: the Podil-Voskresensky Bridge, the Darnytskyi Bridge, and the Pivdennyi Bridge.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that due to the aftermath of the strike, traffic across the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge from the right bank to the left bank had been temporarily closed.

The mayor also reported damage to the Darnytskyi Bridge but did not specify the extent of the damage or whether it affected the bridge’s traffic capacity.

This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police.

Earlier, a video was posted online showing the Northern Bridge in Kyiv after Russian ballistic missile strikes. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.

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