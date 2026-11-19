Debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of the Brazilian Embassy in Kyiv during a Russian attack on the central part of the capital on Thursday, November 19, 2026; there were no casualties or structural damage. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

According to the head of Ukraine’s foreign ministry, this is already the third diplomatic mission to have come under Russian attack on November 19. Sybiga emphasized that diplomats are not targets and that Moscow must be held accountable for the terror, and he thanked his Brazilian colleagues for remaining in Kyiv side by side with Ukrainians despite the constant threats.

Source: Andriy Sibiga in Kyiv

Austrian Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Beate Mainl-Raisinger confirmed that the Austrian embassy building sustained damage as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital was damaged. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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