Water supply disruptions are possible in four districts of Kyiv

In Kyiv, water pressure in the system has dropped due to power supply issues at certain water supply facilities. This was caused by a drop in voltage in the power grid.

Currently, disruptions may occur on the right bank of the capital, particularly in the Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts. Water service may be temporarily suspended in some buildings.

A stable water supply will be restored once power to the water supply facilities returns to normal.

Specialists from Kyivvodokanal, together with power utility workers, are working to resolve the issue and are taking all necessary measures to restore a stable water supply as quickly as possible. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the statement reads. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal. As a reminder, there are water outages on the right bank of Kyiv due to power issues. Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure. Russia also struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles, damaging a facility.

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