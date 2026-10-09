A suspect in the rape of a 21-year-old woman in a park was arrested in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 22-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect had previously been charged with a criminal offense.

Details of the assault in the Darnytskyi district

As noted, the suspect will remain in custody during the investigation and faces up to five years in prison.

A 21-year-old woman reported the rape to the Kyiv police. An investigative team arrived at the scene immediately.

As police determined, in the evening on a street in the Darnytskyi district, a stranger attacked a young woman who was walking home through a park. The man grabbed the victim by the neck, began choking her, and dragged her into the bushes, striking her repeatedly on the head with his hands. He then raped her while threatening her with a weapon.

Arrest of the assailant

With the help of criminal analysis experts, investigators identified the perpetrator and his whereabouts in less than a day. He turned out to be a 22-year-old local resident with a prior conviction for property crimes.

Charges and Pre-Trial Measures: What the Suspect Faces

Investigators from the Darnytskyi Police Department detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and, under the procedural guidance of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, notified him of the charges under Part 1 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine —rape. The penalty under this article provides for up to five years of imprisonment.

At the request of the investigators, the court imposed a pretrial detention measure on the suspect—detention without the right to bail.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police Communications Department.



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