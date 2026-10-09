In Kyiv, the reconstruction of a rehabilitation center, costing 688 million hryvnias, was awarded to a contractor involved in the Energoatom case

The Solomyanska District State Administration has commissioned the renovation of a building to serve as a rehabilitation center for 688.11 million hryvnias. The contract with Countryinvestbud Construction Industry LLC was signed on October 1 by the District State Administration’s Department of Social and Veterans’ Policy. The company had previously been linked to “barrier” schemes at Energoatom.

By October 2029, the existing two-story building with non-residential premises and adjacent structures at 18-B Mykhailo Donets Street is to be renovated to create facilities fully adapted for temporary stays, rehabilitation, and vocational guidance for people with disabilities. Specifically, the plan calls for the demolition of the main part of the two-story building, the construction of a new four-story building with a radiation shelter in the basement capable of accommodating 150 people, the installation of a new complete transformer substation in a concrete enclosure, the renovation of existing premises and the underground heating plant while preserving the existing boiler room equipment, the construction of an external entrance to the underground structure of the existing heating plant, demolition of the attached garage and the metal mobile communication tower, including its mountings and equipment, etc.

The work is funded from the local budget. This year, 19.00 million UAH is allocated; in 2027—324.00 million UAH; in 2028—240.00 million UAH; and in 2029—105.11 million UAH. UAH 90.39 million has been allocated for equipment.

The project was commissioned in February from the current contractor, “Countryinvestbud Construction Industry,” for 8.94 million UAH. At that time, a potential bidder drew attention to a requirement stipulating that floor-by-floor layout plans must be submitted along with the bid, in accordance with the design specifications and applicable legislation. The bidder asked the client whether this condition indicated an intention to “favor” the previous contractor, given that the client already had a developed and approved project stage (P). He also asked why floor plans needed to be included in the bid if the client already had them.

The contracting authority replied that this requirement is established in accordance with applicable legislation and is necessary to verify that the participants’ proposals comply with the design brief, the technical specifications, and legal requirements. In the client’s view, any potential bidder can develop floor-by-floor plans, and the requirement itself does not violate public procurement laws or Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1178.

Consequently, “Countryinvestbud” was awarded the contract for the construction design.

To participate in the construction tender, bidders were required to submit two completed contracts for the reconstruction of healthcare facilities and/or social welfare buildings under DK 021:2015 code 45450000-6 —“Other finishing construction works”—carried out between 2024 and 2026.

It was also required that revenue for each of the reporting periods (2023–2025) amount to 40% of the expected procurement value, i.e., 229.37 million UAH.

In addition, the bidder was required to provide certificates for a quality management system in accordance with DSTU EN ISO 9001:2018, an environmental management system in accordance with DSTU ISO 14001:2015, an occupational health and safety management system in accordance with DSTU ISO 45001:2019, an anti-corruption management system in accordance with DSTU ISO 37001:2018, and an energy management system in accordance with DSTU ISO 50001:2020.

Ultimately, the firm “Countryinvestbud” was awarded the contract without competition, as no one else participated in the open bidding process.

A positive expert report was issued by “Center for Comprehensive Project Expertise” LLC. The contract price is dynamic and includes 59.67 million UAH for inflation (here and below, amounts and prices are listed including VAT).

In the final resource breakdown, B12.5 concrete was ordered at 6,360 UAH/cubic meter. The “Kovalska” Group and the “Boryspil Building Materials Plant” sell this type of concrete at the same price—4,719–5,328 UAH/cubic meter—which is 16–26% cheaper.

Class A500C rebar, 16 mm in diameter, was ordered at 54,120 UAH/metric ton. “Bulat Metal” sells it for 40,0035 UAH/metric ton, and “Iron World” for 48,620 UAH/metric ton. This is 10–26% cheaper.

Baumit Solido E225 polymer-cement screed was priced at 9.76 UAH/kg. “Bud-Platforma” offers it at 7.35 UAH/kg, while the “Kub” warehouse sells it at 8.68 UAH/kg. This is 11–25% cheaper.

M100 bricks measuring 250×120×65 mm were ordered at 17.16 UAH/piece. “Apelsin Bud” sells them for 12.85 UAH/piece, while “Epicenter” offers them for 14.45 UAH/piece, which is 16–25% cheaper.

Baumit StarContact adhesive and filler was ordered at 44 UAH/kg. “Skidkoff” offers it at 20 UAH/kg, and “Persha Linia” at 36 UAH/kg. This is 18–55% cheaper.

Unbranded metal-plastic windows were priced at 12,276 UAH per square meter. “Market Vikna” offers Rehau windows with an 80-mm-thick Synego seven-chamber profile at 5,458 UAH/sq. m, which is half the price. The most expensive window option on the “Linia Vikna” manufacturer’s website is the Rehau Artevo with a 4-10-4-10-4 double-pane glass unit, 80 mm wide, priced at 11,718 UAH/sq. m, which is 5% cheaper.

The estimated overpayment for these items amounts to over 3 million UAH.

The average monthly salary for a full-time worker in job category 3.8 is 42,888 UAH. The average salary for construction industry job openings on the “Work.ua” portal in Kyiv is higher—50,000 UAH.

The Department of Social and Veterans’ Policy of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration is headed by Tetiana Shakhray.

Serhiy Movenko is the head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration. He previously served in the police and was first deputy head of the Volyn Regional State Administration from 2020 to 2024. In 2025, he became head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration.

The Kyiv-based company “Countryinvestbud Construction Industry” is managed and owned by Yuriy Romashko.

The company has received government contracts worth 3.03 billion hryvnias, but according to “Clarity-project,” its peak activity occurred in the period beginning in August 2023. The largest of these contracts—930 million hryvnias—was awarded to the firm without a competitive bidding process by a separate division of “Atomproektinzhenering” within the state-owned enterprise “NAEK ‘Energoatom’” and other divisions of “Energoatom.” Specifically, these contracts involve the construction of protective structures at the South Ukraine, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants, as well as at the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility.

Source: Prozorro

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