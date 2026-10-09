Traffic on Sobornosti Avenue in Kyiv will be restricted until November 5

From October 10 to November 5, traffic on Sobornosti Avenue in the Dnipro District of Kyiv will be partially restricted. This is due to road resurfacing work, according to the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation.

Specialists from the Dnipro Road Maintenance Department will repair the asphalt concrete pavement on the section from the Mykilsky Railroad Overpass to the interchange at the intersection with Dniprovska Embankment.

Work will be carried out in the direction of the Paton Bridge. Repairs will take place in stages, in both directions of traffic.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect on Sobornosti Avenue while the work is underway. Drivers are advised to take the repairs into account when planning their routes and, if possible, choose alternative routes in advance.

Kyivavtodor apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and urges road users to observe the restrictions.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service.

On Friday, October 9, public transportation in Kyiv experienced disruptions due to a power outage. Service for some public transportation routes was temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to consider leaving the city temporarily.

Earlier, Kyivvodokanal resumed accepting wastewater after the power outage.

On October 8, the Kyiv Metro came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

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