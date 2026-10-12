A seasonal fair will open in Kyiv near the Baikove Cemetery

Starting October 13, a seasonal market selling flowers and funeral supplies will open at 1 Baikova Street in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District.

The new marketplace was set up with the participation of city authorities, the municipal enterprise “Svitloch,” and representatives of small businesses. The initiative arose following a request from entrepreneurs working in the funeral services sector.

While organizing the fair, special attention was paid to preserving the historical and cultural heritage, as the Baikove Cemetery is designated as a historical monument of national significance. The operation of the marketplace was coordinated with the relevant departments and the Holosiivskyi District State Administration.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Earlier in Kyiv, power outages occurred in four districts following the Russian Federation’s attack on October 11.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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