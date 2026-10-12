Video: Death toll rises in Kyiv following Russian strike

In Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to two. Among the dead is a 59-year-old woman.

The body of another person was found in a car near a residential building.

The strike caused apartments on the fourth and fifth floors of the building to catch fire. The fire destroyed at least 12 cars and two motorcycles.

Earlier reports indicated one woman had died and four people had been injured. An eyewitness who tried to help rescue people at the site of the strike on the residential complex described the fire and the panic among residents.

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In Kyiv, a Russian “Geran”-type drone was reported to have struck the Seven residential complex in Osokorky.

Earlier in Kyiv, following a Russian attack on October 11, power outages occurred in four districts.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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