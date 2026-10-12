In Kyiv, a Russian “Geran”-type drone was reported to have struck the Seven residential complex in Osokorky.

According to preliminary reports, the drone struck a playground, causing a large-scale fire.

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It is reported that this occurred shortly after the air raid alert was lifted.

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Information about the casualties and the extent of the damage is currently awaiting official confirmation.

Earlier, following the Russian attack on October 11, power outages occurred in four districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.