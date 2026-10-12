Video: "Kvartal 95" star Anastasia Oruzhova mocks the glass bus stops in Kyiv

Ukrainian comedian and former “Kvartal 95” actress Anastasia Oruzhova recorded a satirical video about the glass public transportation stops in Kyiv. Against the backdrop of constant Russian shelling of the capital, the artist called one of these structures her “place of strength.” The video sparked a lively reaction on social media, and Kyiv residents joined in on the wave of humor while also criticizing the decision to install glass shelters.

“When there’s no electricity or water, I go to my place of strength,” the comedian noted.

In the video, the comedian is seen celebrating at the bus stop, boxing it, hugging it, and even declaring her love for the structure. At the end of the clip, Oruzhova adds one more ironic line:

“Thank you, glass bus stops! I’m going to go look at the cobblestones.”

The footage shows one of the glass bus stops, located near the destroyed “Artem” factory and other buildings damaged by Russian attacks on Kyiv.

In the comments, social media users praised Anastasia Oruzhova’s sense of humor. Some comments were full of irony, while others expressed outrage over the installation of glass structures in a city that is regularly under fire.

Among the reactions from Ukrainians:

“Worth a thousand words.”

“It’s so good it’s almost awkward.”

“Spot on with the boxing reference).”

“A bus stop where you can rethink your whole life while waiting for the trolleybus during an air raid alert.”

“It’s funny and sad.”

“At first I didn’t get it… But then I did.”

“To keep from crying, we laughed.”

“These bus stops are just trash.”

“To the park where they’re laying the paths. I just look at it and feel my strength returning.”

Kyiv residents also shared their own “places of strength” in the capital. In particular, comments mentioned Lukyanivka and “Natalka” Park.

“At Lukyanivka?” wrote one user.

“But I actually like that one (bus stop) at Lukyanivka,” noted another.

Another commenter suggested adding “Natalka” Park to the list, joking that residents of the Left Bank have no choice but to “recharge” by looking at photos.

Earlier, in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, on Hlybochytska Street, two new public transit stops with all-glass walls and roofs were installed.

The appearance of these shelters drew criticism from city residents. In particular, people were outraged that the fragile glass structures were installed in an area that has repeatedly come under Russian attack.

Local residents and urban planners questioned the practicality and safety of this decision, given the risk of the glass being damaged during shelling. Lukyanivka and the surrounding streets have repeatedly come under enemy fire.

Anastasia Oruzhova’s video turned the discussion about the glass bus stops into an ironic flash mob, combining humor with criticism of city decisions and concern for the safety of Kyiv residents.

In her Instagram video, Anastasia Oruzhova ironically noted that she arrives at the glass bus stop when the city has no electricity or water.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit demanding that the city authorities take immediate measures to install mobile shelters in public places. This includes, in particular, public transportation stops, parks, and public squares.

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