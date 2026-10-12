Two kindergartens in Kyiv were damaged by a Russian drone attack

In Kyiv, two preschool facilities were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack.

They are located in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

The children and teachers were in shelters during the attack. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Law enforcement officials are currently documenting damage in six districts of Kyiv. Investigative and operational teams, bomb disposal experts, rescue workers, and other specialized services are on the scene.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Earlier, on October 11, power outages occurred in four districts of Kyiv following an attack by the Russian Federation.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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