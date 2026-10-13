Air Quality in Kyiv: Data as of October 13

As of the morning of October 13, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good, and monitoring stations are not recording any significant pollution. You can track current readings and compare conditions in different areas of the capital using the online services SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and AQICN.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as these services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is best to focus on the overall trends and readings in a specific area rather than on a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The system collects data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 8:00 a.m. on October 13, 2026, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Kyiv was 40. This is a good level, with minimal impact on human health. However, readings in specific districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Desnianskyi District—25 AQI. The highest reading among the capital’s districts was recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi District—54 AQI. According to the scale provided, this is also a good air quality level.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the higher the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate your home until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

Earlier, DTEK published the power outage schedules for October 13.

On Tuesday, October 13, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to NEC “Ukrenergo,” restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers in the range of 0.5 to 2 shifts, while power-limitation schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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