The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 12 has risen to four.

As of 3:20 p.m., medical personnel had confirmed four casualties. The Kyiv City Military Administration provided this update.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Earlier, following the Russian attack on October 11, power outages occurred in four districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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