The water in Kyiv meets quality standards in areas where the city water utility’s networks connect to buildings. However, once inside the buildings, its quality may deteriorate due to the condition of the pipes and inadequate maintenance. Serhiy Gorkutsenko, deputy general director of Kyivvodokanal, specifically mentioned Troieshchyna and explained why he would not recommend taking any chances with tap water there.

Is it safe to drink tap water in Kyiv? According to Serhiy Gorkutsenko, Deputy Director General of Kyivvodokanal, it all depends on which part of the water supply system the water is tested at. At the edge of the city’s water networks, it meets established standards, but the situation may be different inside buildings. “At the building’s entrance—no problem. Not even at the entrance, but at the point where the building connects to Kyivvodokanal’s networks. But inside the building… I probably wouldn’t take the risk in Troieshchyna,” Gorkutsenko noted in an interview with “Economic Truth.”

According to him, one of the main reasons for a possible deterioration in water quality is the condition of the in-building plumbing systems. These pipes are not the responsibility of municipal utilities, but rather of management companies or homeowners’ associations (HOAs). In many buildings, the internal water supply systems have not been flushed or properly maintained for years. Therefore, water that meets standards at the building’s entrance may change its properties as it flows through the pipes to the apartments.

At the same time, Gorkutsenko assured that “Kyivvodokanal” adheres to established procedures for cleaning its own networks. According to him, the company flushes the pipes under pressure and using chemicals at night. Another issue raised by the water utility representative was the cost and quality of the chemicals needed for water treatment. According to Gorkutsenko, the company wanted to switch to more modern chemicals that comply with European water treatment standards. However, such a change would require additional expenses.

He claims that the National Commission for Energy and Public Utilities Regulation (NEURC) did not support this initiative due to the high cost. “We’re all talking about European quality. But when we went to the NEURC and said we wanted to switch to higher-quality but more expensive chemicals, they told us, ‘Are you out of your minds? We’ll accept the cheapest chemicals, but your water has to meet the standards,” Gorkutsenko said.

According to him, the situation is complicated by the fact that water rates remain capped, which affects the company’s financial capacity. The water utility must ensure water treatment within the limits of current requirements and available resources. Gorkutsenko also noted that during martial law in Ukraine, adapted drinking water quality standards were introduced. Therefore, when assessing the quality of the water supply, one must take into account the current requirements.

Thus, according to the representative of “Kyivvodokanal,” water quality depends not only on its treatment within the city’s water supply networks. The condition of the pipes inside buildings—for which management companies and homeowners’ associations are responsible—also plays an important role. Serhiy Gorkutsenko, deputy general director of “Kyivvodokanal,” stated this in an interview.

Water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored following the Russian attack. The system is currently operating normally, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

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