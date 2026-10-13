Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to a lawsuit filed by the capital’s prosecutor’s office, which alleges inaction on the part of the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Council regarding the installation of mobile shelters in the capital.

In the fall of 2025, Kyiv allocated 500 million hryvnias for the purchase of such shelters, but the funds were never used. The prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit due to the lack of mobile shelters in the city.

According to Klitschko, last fall the city allocated half a billion hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters, but this money was not spent and was returned to the budget.

When asked whether it was possible that these funds might not have been used by the end of the year, Klitschko replied: “Those who want to will find a way; those who don’t want to will always find an excuse.”

The mayor of the capital also noted that the district administrations are responsible for maintaining the shelters and are also the administrators of the funds. Klitschko added that so far, there have been no new requests from the administrations specifically regarding the installation of mobile shelters.

Vitali Klitschko made these remarks in a comment to hromadske.

After being summoned to the Verkhovna Rada, Klitschko spoke out about pressure being exerted on local governments.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada summoned Klitschko to report on the situation in Kyiv.

On her Telegram channel, Bezuhla clarified that Klitschko had been summoned for Wednesday, October 14.

Klitschko stated that Kyiv’s drainage system has a backup power supply.

Zelenskyy is also considering establishing a city military administration in Odesa.

As a reminder, Trukhanov denied possessing a Russian passport and stated that there are efforts to strip him of his Ukrainian citizenship.

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