Forecasters have issued a warning about dangerous weather for Kyiv and the surrounding region

Fog is present in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. It is expected to last until the end of the day on October 17, and this weather phenomenon is also expected overnight and in the morning of October 18.

According to the forecast, visibility during the fog will range from 200 to 500 meters. These weather conditions may cause traffic disruptions on the roads and streets of the capital and the region. Meteorologists have issued a Level I hazard warning—yellow.

Overall, forecasters predicted cloudy weather with rain across Ukraine on October 17. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, fog was expected overnight and in the morning in the southern regions, as well as in the Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions. Daytime temperatures will range from 13–18°C, reaching up to 21°C in the eastern regions and 8–13°C in the west. In Kyiv, forecasters predicted cloudy weather with light rain and temperatures of 14–16°C.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the forecast, an improvement in weather conditions is not expected until next week.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value for Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

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