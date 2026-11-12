Air Quality in Kyiv: Data as of November 12

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as the services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s best to look at the overall trends and readings in a specific area rather than a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending a long time outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. SaveEcoBot uses data from a network of online monitoring stations; for Kyiv, the system collects information from hundreds of stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 12, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally moderate. However, readings in specific districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Pecherskyi and Desnianskyi districts—54 AQI. The highest pollution level was recorded in the Solomianskyi district—82 AQI.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the greater the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and allow fresh air to circulate only after the situation has improved.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

Earlier, a decline in air quality was recorded in three cities in the Kyiv region.

As a reminder, air quality has deteriorated in the Kyiv region—dust has been detected in six settlements.

Prior to this, it was revealed which districts of Kyiv have the best air quality indicators.

On October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.