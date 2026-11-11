The State Property Fund sold a research institute in Akademgorodok

The State Property Fund of Ukraine sold a state-owned stake representing 94.4% of the authorized capital of the Kyiv Research Institute of Electromechanical Devices at a privatization auction for 333.7 million hryvnias.

“Five bidders competed for this asset at the auction, which drove the final price of the lot up threefold from the starting price of 109.1 million hryvnias,” the State Property Fund reported. The property includes over 46,000 square meters of real estate and a 6.36-hectare land plot on Akademika Krymskoho Street in the capital, and ownership will be transferred to the winning bidder after full payment is made within 20 business days and a purchase agreement is signed.

Source: State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has reshuffled the management of “Indar”—the country’s only insulin manufacturing plant. Following the dismissal of the previous management from the company, according to State Property Fund Chairman Dmytro Natalukha, attempts were made to remove documentation, and 27 hard drives disappeared from its servers.

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has put 100% of the state’s stake in the authorized capital of Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry LLC up for online auction. The company specialized in the extraction and primary processing of quartzite for the metallurgical industry.

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