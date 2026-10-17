Air quality has deteriorated in three cities in the Kyiv region

A temporary deterioration in air quality has been recorded in Bila Tserkva, Vyshneve, and Brovary. According to the regional military administration, fine particulate matter is the primary pollutant. Currently, levels are assessed as moderate, and readings are already trending downward.

The administration noted that air quality monitoring is ongoing. Experts are tracking changes in the readings to assess how quickly the situation will return to normal.

How Air Pollution Can Affect Health

Fine particulate matter contains very small particles that can enter the respiratory tract. Prolonged exposure can cause breathing difficulties. Children, older adults, and those sensitive to airborne irritants may be particularly vulnerable to pollution. Until the situation improves, experts advise following a few simple rules:

keep windows closed to reduce the amount of dust entering the home;

avoid spending too much time outdoors;

drink plenty of water;

if you have an air purifier at home, set it to the highest setting.

These measures will help reduce exposure to polluted air until air quality improves.

What is the situation in other towns in the region?

In other settlements in the Kyiv region, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the ambient air have been detected. The overall air quality in the region is assessed as satisfactory. Gamma radiation levels also correspond to natural background levels.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration emphasized that it continues to monitor air quality. If the readings change, information regarding the situation in the region may be updated. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As of the morning of October 16, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution, and the overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 12. At the same time, readings may vary depending on the area of the capital and change throughout the day.

As of the morning of October 15, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant air pollution, although readings vary across different areas of the capital. Find out where the air is cleanest and how to check air quality in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.