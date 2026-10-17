Protesters are gathering outside City Hall in Kyiv and calling on Klitschko to resign

A protest is taking place in Kyiv outside the Kyiv City State Administration building, demanding the resignation of Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Protesters accuse city officials of failing to properly prepare the capital for winter and are calling on the mayor to step down.

Protesters have gathered near the Kyiv City State Administration building in Kyiv. They are demanding the resignation of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko due to what they consider to be inadequate preparations for the winter season. The protesters are dissatisfied with how city authorities are preparing Kyiv for the cold weather and believe the mayor should be held responsible for this work.

The protesters are calling on Klitschko to step down. However, the report provided does not include detailed information on the number of protesters, their specific demands regarding winter preparations, or the city government’s response.

The protest is taking place as the capital prepares for winter. This issue is particularly important for Kyiv due to the risks of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and potential disruptions to heat and electricity supplies. The protest is being reported on Telegram.

Vitali Klitschko’s “UDAR” faction urged Kyiv residents not to attend the October 17 rally demanding the resignation of the capital’s mayor. They cited security concerns, specifically the risk of a “Shahed”-type drone strike on a crowd of people.

On October 14, just a couple of weeks before the expected start of the heating season, the Verkhovna Rada summoned Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to explain how the capital is preparing for winter. Or rather, to lay the groundwork in advance for future problems related to the capital’s survival during blackouts and cold snaps.

On October 14, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, where he spoke about the capital’s preparations for winter, the consequences of Russian attacks, and measures to protect critical infrastructure. He also criticized the central government over the funding of energy projects and called on it to explain where the air defense systems to protect the capital are.

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