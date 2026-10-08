In Kyiv, a man stabbed an acquaintance during a dinner party

Investigators from the Svyatoshinsky Police Department in Kyiv have charged a 47-year-old local resident with inflicting serious stab wounds on an acquaintance during a party. For this offense, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

The incident occurred at the suspect’s apartment, where he had invited his 46-year-old friend to drink alcohol. During a sudden argument, the host used a folding knife and stabbed the guest twice in the chest and shoulder. The victim, who suffered a penetrating chest wound, a fractured rib, and damage to internal organs, was hospitalized, while the apartment owner was detained by law enforcement officers.

The suspect is charged with intentional grievous bodily injury under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

On the morning of October 8, a knife attack occurred at the John Paul II Elementary School in the village of Leszczydół-Nowiny in the Masovian Voivodeship.

The Court of Appeals in Lublin, Poland, increased the prison sentence for former military serviceman Paweł K. from three and a half to five and a half years. He was convicted of declaring his willingness to cooperate with the Russian special services of the aggressor state and of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

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