In Kyiv, a man stabbed an acquaintance during a dinner party
Investigators from the Svyatoshinsky Police Department in Kyiv have charged a 47-year-old local resident with inflicting serious stab wounds on an acquaintance during a party. For this offense, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.
The incident occurred at the suspect’s apartment, where he had invited his 46-year-old friend to drink alcohol. During a sudden argument, the host used a folding knife and stabbed the guest twice in the chest and shoulder. The victim, who suffered a penetrating chest wound, a fractured rib, and damage to internal organs, was hospitalized, while the apartment owner was detained by law enforcement officers.
The suspect is charged with intentional grievous bodily injury under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.
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The Court of Appeals in Lublin, Poland, increased the prison sentence for former military serviceman Paweł K. from three and a half to five and a half years. He was convicted of declaring his willingness to cooperate with the Russian special services of the aggressor state and of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.