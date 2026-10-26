In the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, two men attacked a 26-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus on Stolychne Highway.

One of them, threatening her with a knife, took her cell phone and handed it to his accomplice.

When the victim tried to resist, the attacker swung the knife near her face. After that, both fled, but law enforcement officers apprehended them just a few hours later. A knife, an air gun, and the victim’s phone were seized from the men.

The court found the 21-year-old and 50-year-old men guilty of robbery committed under martial law. One was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison, and the other to 9 years and 2 months. Both were also ordered to have their property confiscated.

Source: Kyiv Police

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