Water supply disruptions were reported in three districts of Kyiv

Water pressure in the water supply network has dropped again in the right-bank part of Kyiv. This was caused by another power outage affecting certain water supply facilities in the capital.

Due to disruptions in the water supply system, reduced water pressure is currently being reported in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts.

In some buildings, water service may be temporarily suspended.

According to experts, water pressure in the water supply network will begin to stabilize once power is restored to the water supply facilities.

At the same time, it will take some time to fully restore the water supply system.

Specialists from “Kyivvodokanal” are monitoring the situation and taking the necessary measures to restore a stable water supply in the capital as quickly as possible.

The company apologized to Kyiv residents for the temporary inconvenience and thanked them for their understanding.

This was reported by Kyivvodokanal.

Due to the complex situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions by order of Ukrenergo. As a result, previously published scheduled power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

On the morning of October 8, following yet another attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital.

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