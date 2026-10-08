A Russian Geran-5 drone crashed in Kyiv near the New England residential neighborhood

On the morning of October 8, Kyiv had already endured several attacks by enemy drones. After yet another attack, a downed “Geran-5” crashed right next to the road near the “New England” residential complex.

This was reported

by Telegram channels.

According to preliminary information, several people were injured.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On Wednesday, Russian troops attacked the Borshchahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant (BCPP), one of Ukraine’s largest manufacturers in the pharmaceutical market.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

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