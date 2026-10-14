Vitali Klitschko Addressed the Verkhovna Rada: He Spoke About Preparations for Winter and the Attacks

On October 14, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, where he spoke about the capital’s preparations for winter, the consequences of Russian attacks, and measures to protect critical infrastructure. He also criticized the central government over the funding of energy projects and called on officials to explain where the air defense systems to protect the capital are.

The day before the mayor’s address to parliament, 151 members of parliament voted in favor of the invitation. Vitali Klitschko was allotted five minutes for his speech, with no questions from lawmakers.

At the end of his speech, the mayor emphasized that Kyiv continues to operate and restore damaged infrastructure despite Russian attacks and funding difficulties.

“But I’m not the only one asking: Where is the air defense to protect the capital? Where is the protection for Ukrenergo’s facilities? Where are the billions that were allocated for this?” Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, the consequences of the Russian strikes are being felt not only by energy companies but also by the capital’s residents. In particular, the attacks pose risks of disruptions to the water supply, electric transit operations, and the provision of other municipal services.

During his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Vitali Klitschko stated that Kyiv was preparing for the winter season amid Russian attacks and disputes with the central government.

“Despite the underhanded blows that the central government constantly tries to deal out. Unfortunately, this is exactly what ‘cooperation’ looks like in their understanding,” Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, an additional problem was the freezing of funds, which, he claims, halted or slowed down certain projects aimed at improving the capital’s energy resilience.

At the same time, Klitschko criticized accusations leveled at city authorities regarding preparations for the heating season.

“And yet we’re hearing cynical accusations of an alleged disruption to the heating season—which hasn’t even started yet!” the mayor said.

Klitschko briefed the members of parliament on the measures the city has taken to ensure the operation of critical facilities in the event of power outages.

According to him, the capital has prepared:

nearly 700 generators of various capacities for heating and water supply facilities;

70 mobile boiler rooms ;

three diesel power plants ;

a backup water intake.

Separately, Kyivvodokanal has 103 generators and is awaiting additional high-capacity systems being manufactured abroad.

As part of energy resilience programs, over 6,000 pieces of equipment have been purchased for the housing stock. This includes generators, inverters, and batteries.

All educational institutions in the capital are equipped with generators. In particular, 285 of these generators are high-capacity units. There are 480 generators in city hospitals.

In addition, 15 hospitals have their own wells, and six more such facilities are currently under construction. Eleven medical facilities have autonomous heat supply from their own boiler rooms, and by the end of the year, this is planned to be provided for 21 hospitals.

Vitali Klitschko also provided data on Russian strikes against the capital’s thermal power facilities. According to him, the intensity of the attacks has varied throughout the full-scale war.

The mayor reported on the number of missiles and drones that struck Thermal Power Plants No. 5 and No. 6 in different years.

“In 2022, 12 missiles and UAVs struck TPP-5 and TPP-6; in 2023—7; in 2024—zero; and in 2025—19. This year alone, there have already been nearly 50 missile and UAV strikes on our energy infrastructure,” the mayor stated.

According to Klitschko, Russian strikes on energy facilities affect not only the electricity supply but also the water supply, the operation of electric public transportation, and other city services.

The mayor emphasized that preparations for winter continued even during the Russian shelling. Utility specialists repaired damaged equipment and prepared the infrastructure for operation during the cold season.

At the same time, according to information cited in the article, Kyiv’s critical infrastructure sustained serious damage on October 14 as a result of Russian attacks.

As a reminder, the “eOpora” portal has launched in Ukraine—a single information resource offering practical advice and up-to-date information on preparing for winter, government support, and assistance to the population.

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