Three people were killed in Kyiv as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

On October 8, in the Solomyanskyi District of Kyiv, two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of yet another attack by the Russian Federation.

A metal hangar used to store paint was destroyed at the site of the strike. The fire spread over an area of about 500 square meters.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, cars caught fire in an open area. Firefighting efforts were complicated by a second strike.

Rescue workers have already extinguished all the fires. According to the National Police, three people have been killed since the start of the day as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Following the Russian strike on the warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically referred to the massive attack on Ukraine as a “retaliatory strike.”

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