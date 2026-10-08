In Kyiv, a taxi ride costs more than 1,300 hryvnias

On the evening of October 8, taxi fares in Kyiv rose sharply. This was caused by disruptions in public transportation: due to a drop in voltage in the power grid, the metro was temporarily suspended, and trams and trolleybuses were running with delays. As a result, demand for taxis rose, and the cost of some trips exceeded 1,300 hryvnias.

On the evening of October 8, Kyiv residents faced problems with public transportation. Due to a drop in voltage in the city’s power grid, subway service was temporarily suspended. Escalators in the subway were also out of service. In addition, there were delays in the operation of surface electric transit—trams and trolleybuses. As a result, many passengers began looking for alternatives. Demand for online ride-hailing services rose significantly, which also affected the cost of rides.

As of 6:45 p.m., service on the “blue” and “green” metro lines was gradually being restored. However, trains were running at longer intervals. On the “red” line, train service remained suspended at that time. Consequently, passengers who could not use the metro had to find other ways to reach their destinations. One option was to take a taxi. But due to a sharp increase in demand, fares on popular routes rose significantly.

For example, a ride from Maidan Nezalezhnosti to Osokorky under the “Standard” fare cost 1,101 hryvnias. Under the “Comfort” fare, the price reached 1,249 hryvnias. The most expensive fare on this route was the “Business” fare. Such a ride cost 1,362 hryvnias. Prices were also high on other popular routes. In particular, a ride from Independence Square to Obolon under the “Standard” fare cost 876 hryvnias.

The “Comfort” fare on this route was 984 hryvnias. And for a “Business” class trip, a passenger would have had to pay 1,088 hryvnias. Thus, due to problems with public transportation, a typical evening trip around the city could cost Kyiv residents over 1,000 hryvnias. The cost of rides on taxi services may vary depending on demand. When many people order rides at the same time, the price of the ride increases.

Metro service in Kyiv came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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