The Kyiv Metro came to a complete halt due to a blackout

Metro service in Kyiv came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

The Kyiv Metro reported that all lines and escalators had stopped due to a drop in voltage from external power sources.

Service on the blue and green lines is currently being gradually restored, though trains are running at extended intervals.

Meanwhile, service on the red line remains suspended.

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All underground stations of the Kyiv Metro continue to serve as shelters.

Source: Kyiv Metro Municipal Enterprise

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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