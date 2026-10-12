Kyivvodokanal has warned of the risk of water shortages due to service interruptions

In the event of a complete power outage in Kyiv, the city’s water supply will be cut off, as the water distribution system is inert and requires a stable power supply for its equipment to operate. This was stated by Serhiy Gorkutsenko, deputy general director of “Kyivvodokanal.”

He explained that the greatest threat comes from severe voltage fluctuations, which cause outdated electrical equipment from the 1970s to burn out, and that switching to backup lines or generators takes time. The situation is complicated by a significant staff shortage: over the past four years, the company has lost 40% of its workforce due to rigidly frozen rates and long-standing restrictions on hiring.

According to a company representative, carrying out repair work and switching systems under current conditions requires considerable effort from the available specialists.

Source: Interview with Serhiy Gorkutsenko for the publication “Ekonomichna Pravda”

Earlier in Kyiv, power went out in four districts following the Russian Federation’s attack on October 11.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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