Air Quality in Kyiv on October 14: Where Pollution Levels Are Lowest

As of the morning of October 14, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good. According to SaveEcoBot, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the capital is 28. However, readings vary by district.

According to SaveEcoBot, as of 8:00 a.m. on October 14, the lowest pollution index was recorded in the Darnytskyi district—18 AQI. In the Svyatoshynsky district, the index stood at 41 AQI—which also corresponds to good air quality.

Readings on different monitoring maps may vary slightly. This is because the services use different networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings from the nearest stations.

Air quality can change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the latest data before spending a long time outdoors.

You can track air pollution levels in the capital using several online services.

SaveEcoBot is an interactive map featuring data from air quality monitoring stations in Kyiv and other cities. The service allows you to view readings by specific districts.

Aqicn is a real-time air quality map where you can check the AQI index at specific monitoring stations.

LUN City AIR — a service that displays data on the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity.

The AQI helps assess pollution levels: the higher the value, the worse the air quality. When comparing data, it’s important to consider the update frequency of the readings and the station’s location.

If pollution levels are rising, it’s best to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and intense physical activity outdoors. During physical activity, people breathe more frequently and inhale a greater volume of air.

In cases of significant pollution, it is recommended to close windows and doors to reduce the amount of polluted air entering the room. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should pay particular attention to air quality. If you start to feel unwell, limit your exposure to polluted air and seek medical attention if necessary.

As of the morning of October 14, air quality in Kyiv is rated as good, but the situation may change. For up-to-date information, check the data from SaveEcoBot, Aqicn, and LUN Misto AIR regularly.

As of the morning of October 13, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remained good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. You can track current readings and compare conditions in different areas of the capital using the online services SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and AQICN.

Earlier, DTEK published the power outage schedules for October 13.

On Tuesday, October 13, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to NEC “Ukrenergo,” restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers in the range of 0.5 to 2 shifts, while power-limitation schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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