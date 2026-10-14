Water supply disruptions have occurred in Kyiv's Pechersk district due to shelling

As a result of enemy shelling, one of Kyiv’s water pumping stations has lost power. Because of this, residents of the Pecherskyi district of the capital may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or a complete loss of water supply.

At the same time, Kyiv’s wastewater system is operating normally.

Specialists from “Kyivvodokanal,” together with utility workers, are working to restore power to the equipment and are taking the necessary measures to restore a stable water supply as quickly as possible.

Residents of the Pechersk district are advised to expect possible temporary water service disruptions.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

On the night of October 14, Russian troops launched massive strikes on railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Ternopil regions. The attacks resulted in significant material damage, but there were no injuries or fatalities.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were injured.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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