Water service has been fully restored in Kyiv following the Russian attack

Water service in Kyiv has been fully restored following the Russian attack. The system is currently operating normally, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to “Kyivvodokanal,” water pressure in the capital’s water supply networks meets regulatory standards.

At the same time, specialists continue to monitor the city’s water supply system to ensure its stable operation.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on Telegram.

Prior to this, a drop in water pressure was again observed in the water supply network on the right bank of Kyiv. This was caused by another power outage affecting certain water supply facilities in the capital.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions by order of Ukrenergo. Consequently, the previously published scheduled power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

On the morning of October 8, following yet another attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital.

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