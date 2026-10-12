Train service on the green metro line in Kyiv has been fully restored

Trains on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro have resumed normal service following temporary schedule changes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Previously, due to the closure of the South Bridge, train service on this metro line was operating in two separate sections, and bus routes No. 22 and No. 91 had to change their routes. Currently, these buses continue to operate in accordance with standard restrictions during air raid alerts.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

On Monday, October 12, metro train and bus routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted due to the closure of the South Bridge.

Earlier, following the Russian Federation’s attack on October 11, power outages occurred in four districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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