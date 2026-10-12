In Kyiv, metro and bus routes have been rerouted due to the closure of the South Bridge

In Kyiv on Monday, October 12, subway and bus routes were temporarily rerouted due to a road closure on the South Bridge.

Trains on the Green Line are operating on limited sections, and buses No. 22 and No. 91 are rerouted via the Darnytsia Bridge.

Trains on the Green Line are operating on two sections:

between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations;

between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations.

At the same time, buses No. 22 and No. 91 have temporarily changed their routes and are running via the Darnytsia Bridge.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded the public that during air raid alerts, the city’s metro serves as a shelter, so there are many people on the platforms. For safety reasons, train service on the Red Metro Line may also be adjusted during prolonged air raid alerts.

Further updates on changes and the resumption of traffic on the South Bridge will be provided later.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration. They promise to provide further updates on the resumption of normal service.

As a reminder, on October 11, water supply was temporarily suspended in parts of the Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv. According to “Kyivvodokanal,” the cause was disruptions in the power supply system.

Earlier, on October 11, power went out in four districts of Kyiv following an attack by the Russian Federation.

Power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 11 had been published earlier.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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