In Kyiv, the format of instruction in schools will depend on the security situation, the availability of electricity and water, and the ability to provide appropriate conditions for children. If necessary, schools will temporarily switch to distance learning.

If the power goes out at a school, generators, inverters, and charging stations will be used whenever possible. If there is insufficient lighting for written assignments, lessons may be conducted orally. If normal conditions cannot be ensured, students will be switched to distance learning.

In the absence of a water supply, in-person learning will be permitted only if sanitary requirements are met. If this is not possible, children will learn online until the necessary conditions are restored.

If the security situation is favorable, classes will take place in schools. During an air raid alert, students and teachers must proceed to shelters. The city may also organize classes in vacant spaces at other educational institutions, provided they meet the necessary requirements.

Distance learning is provided for both children who remain in Kyiv and those who have temporarily left the capital. If a teacher cannot safely reach the school, they will conduct online classes from a safe location, in coordination with the school administration.

Parents are advised to follow announcements from the school administration and check electronic class registers, where information about changes to the learning format and schedule will be posted.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions by order of Ukrenergo. As a result, previously published scheduled power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

On the morning of October 8, following yet another attack by Russian terrorists on Kyiv, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital.

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