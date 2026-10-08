Actor Sergei Strelnikov took the military oath

Ukrainian actor Serhiy Strelnikov has joined the Ukrainian Defense Forces and taken an oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people. He is currently serving in the FERRO-6 unmanned systems battalion of the 9th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade.

According to Serhiy Strelnikov, he has joined the unmanned systems brigade and has already taken the military oath.

“I would like to announce that I have joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and taken an oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people. From now on, I am part of the FERRO-6 Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 9th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade,” the actor said.

The soldier also said that he plans to share the stories of the fighters who are defending Ukraine.

Strelnikov noted that his unit includes soldiers who have experience in infantry combat and are now engaging the enemy from the air.

“It is an honor for me to be among these people. So I am determined to learn, adapt to new conditions, and conscientiously fulfill the duties entrusted to me. Thank you to everyone who stands by me and supports me,” he added.

Serhiy Strelnikov is known to Ukrainian audiences for his roles in films and TV series. His credits include “Killhouse,” “Dovbush,” “Bucha,” “Doctor by Calling,” “Crystal Springs,” “Bella Vita,” and other projects.

The actor was born in Russia, but he spent his youth and school years in Ukraine.

Strelnikov received his professional education at the Kyiv School of Culture and the I. K. Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv National University of Theater, Film, and Television.

Serhiy Strelnikov’s creative career also included Russian film projects. However, after the start of Russian aggression in 2014, the actor announced his decision to stop working on Russian projects.

At the same time, in 2017, Serhiy Strelnikov starred alongside his wife, actress Viktoria Litvinenko, in a Russian film.

The actor later apologized to Ukrainians for his participation in that film.

Currently, Serhiy Strelnikov is continuing his professional career in the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, where he will serve in the FERRO-6 unmanned systems unit.

The actor shared the news of his enlistment on his social media accounts.

Earlier, Anatoliy Pashinin, an actor of Ukrainian origin who had spent many years building his career in Russia, returned to Ukraine after the start of the full-scale war and joined the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

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