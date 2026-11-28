Ukrainian model and former contestant on the romantic reality show “The Bachelor-15,” Lia Yangolenko, reacted to her elimination from the show and spoke about her relationship with the season’s lead, basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

As a reminder, on November 27, during the rose ceremony, Vyacheslav Kravtsov said goodbye to two contestants at once.

One of them was Lia. The day before, they had gone on a date in the woods, styled to evoke the atmosphere of “The Forest Song.” Although the model was pleased with their time together, the athlete decided that their relationship was more of a friendship and had no romantic potential.

After the seventh episode aired, Lia commented on her departure from the show on Instagram.

“The project is over for me. But, as I told Slava when we said goodbye: ‘Every ending is the beginning of something new.’ I wished Slava luck in finding love, even if it’s not on the show. Because we share the same goal—we want a family, a relationship, and a cozy home,” she emphasized.

The model also admitted that she herself didn’t feel any romantic spark between them. According to her, their interactions were easy and friendly, but the anticipation of dates began to wear her down.

“We developed more of a friendly relationship—our conversations were easy, but there was no spark. And I was already tired of waiting. So when I finally went on a date, I was so happy to leave the ‘Bachelorette House’ that I actually burst into tears. But that final date was truly incredible!” the model wrote.

Lia expressed her gratitude for the experience she gained while participating in the show and wished Vyacheslav luck in finding love.

Earlier, Ukrainian blogger Bogdan Bespalov named the contestants who, according to his information, will make it to the finale of the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” in 2026. He also revealed who is supposedly set to win the show alongside basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

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