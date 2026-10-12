Yulia Yatsyk called off her engagement and spoke about problems in her relationship

Member of Parliament Yulia Yatsyk announced that she had called off her wedding to military officer Oleksandr Ignatyev. The couple had planned to marry on October 10, but after nearly four years together, she decided to break off the engagement. In Facebook posts, she explained that she did not feel sufficiently supported by her fiancé and did not see clear boundaries between their relationship and his family life.

Yulia Yatsyk was set to marry Oleksandr Ignatyev, a colonel in one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The wedding was scheduled for October 10. According to the lawmaker, she had dreamed of this day since childhood. However, the wedding did not take place. In a Facebook post, Yatsyk spoke about her breakup with her fiancé and explained why she decided not to continue the relationship. This was reported by “Glavkom,” citing her social media posts.

According to the lawmaker, during their nearly four years together, she had hoped that the problems in their relationship could be overcome. But she eventually realized that these expectations would not be met. Yatsyk admitted that it was not easy for her to let go of the person she loved. Along with this relationship, as she wrote, she felt as though she were losing her entire world. At the same time, the lack of support and problems in her relationship with her partner’s family proved to be decisive factors for her.

Why Problems Arose in the Relationship

Separately, Yulia Yatsyk spoke about her complicated relationship with Ignatyev’s ex-wife and his relatives. According to the lawmaker, she tried to support not only her partner but also the people in his circle. In particular, she helped the soldier’s children from his previous marriage, spent time with them, organized trips and vacations, gave them gifts and pocket money, and assisted with their education.

Yatsyk claims that she tried to mend relations with her fiancé’s ex-wife and find common ground with his family. However, according to her, these efforts did not yield the desired result. “I gave this relationship the utmost love, care, and support, often even beyond what was possible,” the lawmaker wrote.

She also stated that she felt like an outsider in a family where there wasn’t enough room for her. According to Yatsyk, after her fiancé’s divorce from his ex-wife, there should have been clear boundaries between his past relationship and their new family. However, she said, this did not happen. “My husband also considered all of this to be innocent teenage pranks and failed to establish either boundaries for our new family or even a respectful attitude toward his partner,” she explained.

The lawmaker believes that her feelings and needs were not given due attention. She also wrote that, in her opinion, her fiancé was afraid of losing his children’s affection if he established clear rules in his relationship with his ex-wife and relatives.

In her posts, Yatsyk also mentioned financial issues related to the soldier’s previous marriage. According to her, his ex-wife did not want to let him go for good, and among the reasons for the tension were concerns about payments in the event of his death. The lawmaker presented these claims from her own perspective; there is no independent confirmation of the circumstances described in this article.

“I Choose Myself”

Despite the breakup, Yulia Yatsyk noted that she does not regret the help she provided to her fiancé and his family. However, she said that in the end, she realized she had to take care of her own needs as well. The lawmaker emphasized that respect, responsibility, and a sense of security are important to her in a relationship. She also explained that she does not want to remain in a situation where she must constantly prove her worth and earn love. “A man who is ready to start a family brings maturity, responsibility, and protection to his wife. If these things are missing, this marriage is doomed to become a voluntary trap for her,” Yatsyk wrote.

She added that she is moving on from this situation with a clear conscience before herself and before God. Separately, the lawmaker explained that calling off the wedding was her final decision following a situation in which, according to her, the groom once again made a choice that did not favor her. “That’s why I’m choosing myself! My dignity. I choose my inner peace, my son—who is very wise and unconditionally supports me in a mature and manly way—and my home, where sincerity, rules, good manners, neatness, and mutual respect reign,” the lawmaker noted.

According to Yatsyk, the day that was supposed to be one of the happiest of her life ultimately became a turning point. She now views the canceled wedding not as a loss, but as an opportunity to avoid a marriage in which, she believes, she would have lacked respect and support. The MP spoke publicly about the breakup and the reasons for canceling the wedding in her own posts. Information about conflicts in the relationship is currently based solely on her account. This is known from Yatsyk’s Facebook post.

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