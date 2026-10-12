Vadym Yatsenko, artistic director of the “Gomin” choir, and his wife, singer Anastasia, are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a photo of the two of them together.

In the photo, Anastasia’s baby bump is already visible. “We worked on these concerts as a trio,” joked the 32-year-old conductor in the photo caption.

The couple already has a son, Maxim, who just turned 8. Yatsenko previously admitted that his touring schedule leaves him with little time to spend with his son.

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olya Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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