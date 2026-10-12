Vadym Yatsenko, the director of the Gomin Choir, is set to become a father for the second time
Vadym Yatsenko, artistic director of the “Gomin” choir, and his wife, singer Anastasia, are expecting their second child.
The couple shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a photo of the two of them together.
In the photo, Anastasia’s baby bump is already visible. “We worked on these concerts as a trio,” joked the 32-year-old conductor in the photo caption.
The couple already has a son, Maxim, who just turned 8. Yatsenko previously admitted that his touring schedule leaves him with little time to spend with his son.
As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.
Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olya Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.