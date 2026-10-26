Lewis Hamilton spoke about his relationship with Kim Kardashian's children
Racing driver Lewis Hamilton spoke warmly about the four children his partner Kim Kardashian has with rapper Kanye West—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
During a press conference in Austin, the athlete admitted that he loves spending time with the children and playing with them. He also said that last year he gave them a dog named Halo, who became a new member of the family.
Source: Daily Mail.
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