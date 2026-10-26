Lewis Hamilton spoke about his relationship with Kim Kardashian's children

Racing driver Lewis Hamilton spoke warmly about the four children his partner Kim Kardashian has with rapper Kanye West—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

During a press conference in Austin, the athlete admitted that he loves spending time with the children and playing with them. He also said that last year he gave them a dog named Halo, who became a new member of the family.

Source: Daily Mail.

American TV star Kim Kardashian revealed that she has five nannies who take turns caring for her four children with Kanye West.

13-year-old North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is the cover star of the new issue of Dazed magazine.

American star Kim Kardashian paid a $1.26 million fine after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged her with illegally promoting a cryptocurrency investment scheme on Instagram.

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