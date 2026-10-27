Video: The final trailer for *Dune: Part Three* has been released

The final Ukrainian trailer for the science fiction film *Dune: Part Three*—the continuation of the cinematic adaptation based on Frank Herbert’s novels—has been released. The film’s Ukrainian premiere is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

The film’s events unfold nearly 20 years after Paul Atreides became ruler of the Imperium. Now he is forced to face the consequences of his own reign, new threats, betrayals, and a massive conspiracy at the center of which his beloved Chani finds herself. Against the backdrop of a rebellion, Paul will have to make a difficult choice that will determine the fate of those closest to him.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem have all returned to their roles. New additions to the cast include Robert Pattinson and Anya Taylor-Joy.

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Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on *Blade Runner 2049*, *Arrival*, and *Sicario*.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first full-length trailer for the sci-fi film “Dune: Part Three,” which will conclude director Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film will be released in Ukrainian theaters on December 17.

The streaming platform HBO Max has announced the release of the series “Dune: The Prophecy,” which will serve as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s original films.

The second installment of “Dune” grossed over $178 million at the global box office during its opening weekend.

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