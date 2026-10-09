Ronaldo's mother made an emotional confession about her son

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, reacted emotionally to her son’s departure from the Portuguese national team’s training camp. She admitted that the situation upset her greatly, but at the same time supported the soccer player’s decision. According to Dolores, Ronaldo deserves much more respect for what he has done for Portuguese soccer.

Dolores Aveiro made no secret of the fact that the news of her son’s departure from the national team was painful for her. She admitted that she even cried over the situation. She believes that Cristiano should have ended this chapter very differently. In her opinion, the soccer player deserved to leave the national team with greater respect after everything he’s done for Portugal. “I’m sad—that’s normal. It was a shock: my son could have left through the main entrance, but he left through the back door—but that’s okay, God will take care of everything,” said Dolores. Despite her disappointment, she stated that she fully supports her son. According to her, Cristiano made the final decision himself.

What Ronaldo Told His Mother

Dolorese also recounted a brief conversation with her son after he left the national team’s training camp. According to her, Ronaldo asked his mother not to worry. He promised to tell her later what had really happened. “He told me, ‘Mom, don’t worry, I’ll tell you the truth when we’re all together.’” And I replied, ‘Okay, son, we have to get through this,’” Dolores said. She also tried to reassure the soccer player. At the same time, Ronaldo’s mother emphasized that she didn’t pressure him and accepted his decision.

“He’s always been a hero to Portugal”

Dolorese Aveiro is convinced that her son’s contribution to the Portuguese national team cannot be underestimated. She recalled that for many years, Ronaldo was one of the national team’s key players.

According to his mother, that is precisely why the current situation is particularly painful for her to witness. “He has given so much to Portugal, so he will always be with us. He has always been a hero of Portugal. He isn’t appreciated as he should be. They don’t appreciate Cristiano. He’s the Portuguese player we have,” said 71-year-old Dolores Aveiro. At the same time, she urged people not to dwell on the conflict. She wants this story to remain in the past so her son can move on.

What Happened Between Ronaldo and the National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure came amid a conflict over his participation in a Portugal national team match. The soccer player did not take the field and subsequently decided to leave the national team’s training camp. According to a source, the situation stemmed from coach Jorge Jesus’s decision not to put the 41-year-old Ronaldo on the field. The soccer player took this decision hard and left the national team’s camp.

Now his mother has publicly sided with her son. She acknowledges that the situation has caused her pain, but at the same time trusts Cristiano’s decision. For Dolores, the most important thing is that her son has represented Portugal for many years and made a significant contribution to the national team. She is convinced that, regardless of the recent conflict, Ronaldo will always remain an important figure in Portuguese soccer. The Daily Mail reports on this.

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