The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has postponed funding for programs of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR) totaling nearly 20.5 million hryvnia until December 2026. The funds originally scheduled for April–September were reallocated to the last month of the year.

“The Ministry of Finance carried out a monthly reallocation of funds by transferring budget appropriations from April–September to December of this year under the budget program ‘Measures to Implement State Policy in the Sphere of Restoring and Preserving National Memory, Ensuring the Operations of the National Memorial Complex of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred—the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity and the Sectoral State Archive of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory,” for a total amount of 20,489 thousand UAH,” the Institute noted.

Thus, funding for the relevant measures and the institutions’ activities, totaling 20,489,000 UAH, has been deferred from April–September to December 2026.

In late September, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced that a number of expenditures would be suspended to save budget funds and redirect resources toward defense needs.

Specifically, this concerned funding for road construction, “Resilience Plans,” and certain cultural programs.

On September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on the prioritization of government expenditures amid the challenging situation with public finances and delays in some of the planned international funding.

This is stated in a response from the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

An employee of the Wrocław branch of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance was barred from entering Ukraine for a period of three years. He learned of the restriction while traveling to attend the reburial of victims of the Volhynia tragedy.

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