Two Ukrainian women were named among the world's top 100 DJs

Ukrainian DJs continue to gain recognition on the international scene. Korolova and Miss Monique have made it onto the list of the world’s top 100 DJs. A Ukrainian music duo also made the list.

Korolova

Olga Korolyova, known by her stage name Korolova, took 36th place in the ranking of the world’s best DJs. A native of Chernihiv, she is also known as a music producer.

Korolova reacted to her 36th-place ranking on social media and shared her feelings. According to the DJ, she did not expect such a high ranking. The producer moved up 14 spots in the rankings compared to last year.

“I took 36th place in the global DJ rankings from the authoritative DJ Mag. Actually, no—we all made it happen together: everyone who supported me and showed me love. Without you, none of this would have been possible. I’m so happy right now, and I can’t hold back my tears. I still can’t believe it—among hundreds of thousands of DJs around the world, we’re number 36. I love you all so much and am incredibly grateful,” the DJ wrote.

Olga Korolyova performs abroad and also gives concerts in Ukraine. This year, she took part in popular music events, and her sets could be heard at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, EDC, and Zamna.

Miss Monique

Miss Monique, whose real name is Olesya Arkusha, ranked 61st. The DJ Mag ranking highlighted the Ukrainian DJ’s collaborative track and performance with renowned singer Robbie Williams, “Beauty In Us,” as well as her chart-topping song “Hot Sauce.”

This year, the DJ had a 17-week residency at the Spanish club Hï Ibiza and also performed at Tomorrowland, where she presented her own show.

Artbat

In addition, the Ukrainian duo Artbat made the list, ranking 70th. This year, the duo performed at Ultra Miami, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza Berlin, and Cercle Festival. They also performed in Dubai, Malaysia, and Warsaw. The Ukrainians have also released collaborative tracks with Armin van Buuren, Benny Benassi, and David Guetta.

This was reported with reference to the DJ Mag ranking.

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