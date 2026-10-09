Video: Celine Dion Fell on Stage in Paris

An unpleasant incident involving Celine Dion occurred in Paris—the singer fell on stage. A video of the moment she fell has been circulating online.

The incident occurred during the artist’s concert in Paris on October 7 while she was performing the song “Dans un autre monde.” It appears that Celine’s pants got caught on her heels, causing her to lose her balance. However, the 58-year-old star kept her composure and continued her performance after the fall. A video of the incident has already appeared online.

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