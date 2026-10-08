Twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, the youngest grandchildren of legendary American singer Elvis Presley, celebrated their 18th birthdays.

To mark the occasion, their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, posted a rare photo of the girls together on Instagram and briefly congratulated them on coming of age.

The post sparked lively discussion among fans. Social media users compared the sisters’ appearances to those of their famous relatives.

Some fans believe that Finley looks more like a young Elvis, while others notice that Harper takes after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and her grandmother, Priscilla.

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olya Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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