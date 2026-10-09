Paramount has unveiled a new series, *Avatar: The Seven Havens*

On October 9, the animated series *Avatar: The Seven Havens*—a new chapter in the *Avatar: The Last Airbender* universe—will premiere on Paramount+. The story will follow a new Avatar capable of mastering all four elements. The first season will consist of 26 episodes, and the events will unfold in a world that has survived a massive cataclysm.

Release Date, Platform, and Voice Cast

Premiere date: October 9, 2026.

Platform: Paramount+.

Genre: animation, fantasy, adventure.

Voice Cast: Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, Akshay Khanna, Major Kurda, Sakina Jaffrey, Darren Barnett, Dianne Doan, Dee Bradley Baker.

What “Avatar: The Seven Havens” Is About

"Avatar: The Seven Havens" will continue the story of the animated universe established by the series "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which first aired in 2005.

The original animated series told the story of Aang—the last Airbender capable of mastering all four elements. Later, the story continued with Korra, who became the next Avatar.

In the new series, the main character will be Pavi—a young earthbender who inherits the Avatar’s powers after Korra’s death. However, her story unfolds in the future, in a world that has suffered massive cataclysms. Civilization has been devastated, and people have gathered in the Seven Sanctuaries—the last remaining territories where they can find refuge.

Unlike previous Avatars, Pavi is not seen as a savior. On the contrary, she must hide from both humans and spirits while mastering her powers and trying to understand her purpose in this changed world.

Together with her long-lost twin sister, Nisha, Pavi will strive to unravel the mystery of her origins and save the Seven Havens—the last bastions of human civilization.

Who Worked on the New Series

The creators and executive producers of *Avatar: The Seven Sanctuaries* are Michael Dante DiMartino and Brian Konietzko, who also worked on the series *Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Production was handled by Avatar Studios, founded by DiMartino and Konietzko, and Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Ethan Spalding, who worked on the original *Avatar*, also joined the executive producer team.

In total, the series will consist of 26 episodes, each about 30 minutes long. Like previous projects in the franchise, the new story will be divided into two “books.” The first three episodes will premiere on Paramount+ on October 9, and subsequent episodes will be released in blocks of three.

Who Are Aang and Korra in the “Avatar” Universe?

Aang is the main character of the animated series *Avatar: The Last Airbender* and one of the most famous Avatars in the franchise. He was the last of the Air Nomads and could master all four elements. Aang was found inside an iceberg by Katara and Sokka. After that, he had to master the other elements and end the century-long war started by the Fire Nation.

Korra became the main heroine of the sequel, *The Legend of Korra*, and the next Avatar after Aang. She came from the Southern Water Tribe and could control water, earth, and fire; she later mastered airbending. Her story unfolded in Republic City, where Korra trained, faced the Avatar’s enemies, and tried to maintain a balance between the human and spiritual worlds.

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“Avatar: The Seven Havens” will introduce a new heroine and a new world in which Pavi will not only have to master the powers of the Avatar but also fight for the survival of the last pockets of civilization.

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