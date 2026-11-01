Film producer Regina Ziegler dies — Der Spiegel

Film producer Regina Ziegler has died at the age of 82 surrounded by her family. A representative of Ziegler Film GmbH confirmed this to the dpa news agency, Der Spiegel reports. Earlier, the newspaper Bild reported the producer's death, citing her daughter Tanja Ziegler.

More than 500 projects

For decades, Ziegler was one of the defining figures in the German film and television industry. Her body of work includes more than 500 film and television projects. Among the producer's best-known works are the ARD series “Weissensee” and the film adaptation of the musical “I Was Never in New York”.

She was born in March 1944 in Quedlinburg to a journalist and a well builder who also searched for water using a dowsing rod. At the end of World War II, her family fled to the Weser Uplands, where Ziegler spent her childhood and youth with her older sister.

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Career in film

After finishing school, Ziegler began studying law at her parents' request but left university after one semester. She later qualified as an English-language business translator, and in 1965 began working as a production assistant at Sender Freies Berlin.

In 1973, at the age of 29, Ziegler founded her own production company. Her first feature film, “I Thought I Was Dead”, received the German Federal Film Award and was a critical success. It was the producer's first collaboration with director Wolf Gremm, who later became her husband. Together, they worked, among other films, on “Brothers” in 1976 and “Fabian” in 1980.

The film “Malou” by director Jeanine Meerapfel, produced by Ziegler, won the FIPRESCI international film critics' prize at Cannes in 1981. “November Days” received the Adolf Grimme Award, and two of Ziegler's productions were nominated for an Oscar. In 2006, the Museum of Modern Art in New York held a retrospective dedicated to her work, and in 2016 she received the honorary German Film Award for outstanding contributions to German cinema. Der Spiegel also writes that Ziegler was likely working on projects until the very end.

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