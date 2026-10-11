Natalia Perchevska, Honored Artist of Ukraine, Has Died

Natalia Perchevska, an Honored Artist of Ukraine, has passed away. She devoted more than 50 years to the stage of the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater.

Natalia Perchevska was 74 years old. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

“There are people who leave behind much more than just roles and memories of their stage performances. What remains is the warmth of our encounters, her voice, her smile, and moments of working together—which, over time, become especially dear to us,” the theater said in a statement.

The actress’s colleagues expressed their condolences to her family, loved ones, and everyone who knew and respected Natalia Perchevska. Information regarding the date, time, and location of the funeral will be announced at a later time.

Natalia Perchevska had worked at the Frank Theater since 1972. Over more than half a century of creative work, the actress played dozens of roles in theatrical productions.

Among the plays in which she appeared were “The Kaidashev Family,” “Tevye the Dairyman,” and “The Trial and the Flame.”

In 2018, Natalia Perchevska was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Ukraine.

Her colleagues remember her not only for her work on stage but also for the warm memories of their collaboration and time spent together.

The actress’s death was announced on October 10 on the theater’s official page.

Earlier, renowned Ukrainian writer Serhiy Baturin passed away. He was 66 years old and had recently been battling a long-term illness. A memorial service for the writer will be held on October 10, according to a post on his Facebook page.

As a reminder, renowned Ukrainian producer Andriy Kanivets died at the age of 48.

On September 9, 2026, at the age of 75, Ukrainian-Slovak theater director, set designer, educator, and playwright Valentin Kozmenko-Delinde passed away.

Mykhailo Didyshyn of Kosmach has passed away—a renowned local historian, researcher of Oleksa Dovbush and the Opryshky movement, and an expert on Carpathian folklore.

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